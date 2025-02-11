I Want To Talk: 'Untold Stories' from sets of Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar's film will make you want to rewatch it on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan made his fans emotional with his family-drama film, I Want to Talk. After making its big screen debut, the Shoojit Sircar movie made its way to a popular OTT platform. Since then, it has been immensely loved and appreciated by the audience. A while ago, the makers dropped behind-the-scene ‘untold stories’ that made the entertainer a masterpiece of sorts. Check it out!

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar in collaboration with Prime Video India, Abhishek Bachchan, and Johny Lever dropped behind-the-scenes visuals from their film, I Want To Talk. The photo album opens with Junior Bachchan hilariously trying to hold the neck of the director, after getting into his costume. Next up we Sircar checking the minute details like Abhishek’s plaster to make sure everything looks realistic.

The third slide shows Shoojit Sircar briefing Ahilya Bamroo, the actress who played the role of Reya Sen (the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan’s character). In the same image, we see the two actors showcasing their skills in front of the camera. Next up was ace comedian and actor Johny Lever who was in his element, playing the character named Johny.

The behind-the-scenes clips also show the filmmaker helping the crew get the plaster on the Ghoomer actor’s face correctly. Sharing the glimpses, the makers wrote, “The untold stories behind I Want to Talk. #IWantToTalkOnPrime, Watch Now.”

Shoojit Sircar and the team drop BTS from I Wan To Talk:

Soon after the images were dropped, several viewers took to the comments section to state how commendable the movie is. A user commented, “It is not just a Movie, lot to take from the real story of SEN. Will power and fighting, wow great screen play and excellent Director.AB did very well.” Another one wrote, “A true classic. Outstanding. Thank you for the sharings..a labor of love surely. Congratulations for all involved. Remarkable. Much respect Abhishek. Keep them coming.”

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar and penned by Ritesh Shah, I Want To Talk is bankrolled by Sheel Kumar, Ronnie Lahiri, Kumar Thakur, and Karan Wadhwa.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!