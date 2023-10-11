'I wanted to buy a car for...': Aamir Khan reveals why son Junaid Khan still prefers to travel by bus, train

Aamir Khan is an actor known for his impeccable taste in scripts which has led him to do some of the most acclaimed and successful Bollywood films in the past two decades without prioritizing quantity. It seems that his son Junaid Khan might have learned a thing or two from him. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that Junaid still uses public transport for commute.

Aamir Khan reveals his son Junaid Khan prefers trains over flights

At the recently held News18 India’s Amrit Ratna 2023 event, Aamir Khan spoke about his son Junaid Khan and his aloof nature. Aamir said, “He is a bit different as a person." Junaid eventually started interacting with people after joining the Rotaract Club in college. However, he still prefers to live life in his own terms. “He is 30 now, and since his childhood, I wanted to buy a car for him. But to this day, he hasn’t allowed me to buy the car. He still uses public transport. He travels by bus and train,” the actor said. Recalling a recent anecdote, Aamir said: “A couple of months back, he was in Pondicherry and he told me he is going to Bengaluru for his friend’s wedding. I asked him, ‘What time is your flight?’ He said, ‘I am going by the state bus.’ He is a very independent person and he likes to live life in his own way. He wants to be a self-made person.”

Aamir also called Junaid his 'biggest critic' who is 'strict' with him. “If I am afraid of anyone in life, it is Junaid. He is very strict. He scolds me if I go late for his meeting. For his meetings, I go early only,” he said.

Aamir Khan announced his son's debut film Pritam Pyaare

At the same event, Aamir announced that Junaid is making his foray into Bollywood as a producer with a film titled Pritam Pyaare. He said: "What’s surprising is that he’s entering Bollywood not as an actor, as of now, but he is taking his first step as a producer like my father. So, the first film that he has made is as a producer and he made it in a very capable way. I’m very proud of him." The actor also revealed that he has a cameo in the film.

Workwise, Aamir was last seen in 2022's Laal Singh Chaddha which turned out to be a commercial failure. Recently, he announced his next production venture, Lahore, 1947. The film will star Sunny Deol in the lead and it will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The actor also revealed the title of his upcoming sports film, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna.

