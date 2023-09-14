‘I wanted to touch his feet but…’: Jawan star Lehar Khan recalls working with Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra

It’s been exactly two weeks since the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan co-starring Nayanthara. Nonetheless, the fever amongst ardent Shah Rukh Khan fans remains the same. The film is on its way to making history with massive collections on both the domestic and global markets. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film had an ensemble cast consisting of Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Ridhi Dogra, Aaliyah Qureishi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt, and several others. Amongst others was also Lehar Khan, who is hitting headlines for the role of Kalki in Jawan. While she has surely been getting a great deal of attention with the recent release, the actress made her way in the industry with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, last year. The actress recently shared her experience of working with legendary Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan on her debut project.

Lehar Khan on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Lehar Khan talked about her experience working with Big B in Brahmastra, where she played one of the recruits in his school of superheroes. Lehar, in the interview, recalled how she went ahead to touch Big B’s feet when she met him for the first time, but the actor stopped her. She said, "It’s every actor’s dream to meet and touch Amitabh Bachchan’s feet and get into it (the film industry). That was the first thing I did too, but he told me, ‘Nahi nahi. Ladkiyan paer nahi chooti’ (No no. Girls don’t touch feet. I was like, ‘Sir, please allow me. As an actor, let me get into it."

In addition to this, Lehar recalled the opportunity to spend time and work with Big B ‘memorable’. Reminiscing about memories from the set, she shared, "He was very sweet. Vo na randomly kuch karte the jaise main usually aise smile bahut zyada karti hun toh out of nowhere he would come and say, "arey mohtarama apki muskan to matlab". (He was very sweet. He would randomly do something. I smile a lot, so he would come out of nowhere and compliment me for my smile). She expressed a wish to get to work with the legendary actor again.

Moreover, Lehar also stated that Brahmastra was quite helpful for her Jawan because she had learned MMA and all of that for Ayan’s directorial, which cleared her basics. Despite Brahmastra being technically her debut project with King Khan, she was heartbroken to not be able to meet him at the sets. Nonetheless, Lehar calls it a great experience working with such a big production house and co-stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.

