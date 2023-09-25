‘I was always too shy...’: Vijay Varma recalls ‘protesting’ on Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan set for THIS reason

Amongst several OTT projects, one of the much talked about projects is Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial, Jaane Jaan. The web project currently streaming on Netflix stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. While the film is receiving a great response from the audience, fans have also lauded the performances of versatile actors. Vijay Varma who has mostly played negative shades in his previous projects was seen playing a sharp police officer. The star cast on various occasions have expressed heaped praises for each other; nonetheless, Vijay Varma dedicated his latest post to her Jaane Jaan co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan who shared a sweet memory of dancing in the film.

Vijay Varma recalls a funny memory of 'protesting' on Jaane Jaan sets before dancing with Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Monday, September 25, Vijay Varma shared a series of happy pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan from the sets of Jaane Jaan. The pictures are seemingly from the shoot of the title track of the series. The Darlings actor penned a witty yet sweet caption alongside the post which reads, “I never danced on-screen before #JaaneJaan. I was always too shy... I still am. It wasn’t even written in the script! I would have prepared myself in that case. @sujoyghoshofficial broke the news to me on the set and I protested... But when @kareenakapoorkhan asks you to dance. you dance. That’s the rule (accompanied by a face-out emoji). Have a look:

Fans react to Vijay Varma's post

Soon after the post was shared by Vijay Varma, fans couldn’t stop reacting to the post. While many loved their chemistry in the show, many urged them to do a full-fledged movie. A fan wrote, “You guys should really do a movie together please. A nice romance please. A complex one maybe. But a romance please”, another fan commented, “Man you were looking so good on screen with her”

A third fan wrote, “I have never shipped anyone the way I did with you and bebo (heart eye emoji),pls I need another movie with you 2 again.”

About Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan is a web show based on Keigo Hagashino’s bestselling novel The Devotion Suspect X. The film is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh recognized for movies like the Kahaani series, Badla, and several others. The suspense thriller flick is streaming on Netflix starring Vijay Varma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

