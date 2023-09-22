‘I was drinking a lot’: Hansal Mehta talks about tough phase in life; says wife Safeena brought stability

Hansal Mehta is an Indian director who is credited for making films like Dus Kahaniyaan, Shahid, CityLights, and many more. Even though he has made several stories a reality for the big screen, the filmmaker has been successful in keeping his life story hidden. But recently in an interview, Hansal Mehta opened up about going through a tough phase in his life and how his second wife Safeena Husain helped him get out of it.

Hansal Mehta shared about his drinking problem

In an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Mehta shared about the time when he turned to drinking in his early 30s. He said, “When I was between 25-30, especially, when I made Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar (2000), which was when I was 31 or 32, there was a phase after that for around 6-7 years, when I felt the oldest. Nothing good was going on. Things were going bad, things were going wrong. My films were not doing well; I had made some bad films.”

The Aligarh director further added, “In terms of personal life, I had gone for separation. A lot of things happened at the same time. The kids were there, and I did not know how to fulfill my responsibilities. And I had also taken to alcohol. So, all these things together had become a big, vicious thing. I was drinking a lot, very unhealthy.”

Hansal Mehta says his wife Safeena Husain brought stability to his life

During the conversation, the filmmaker was asked how did her get past that tough time. Crediting his now-wife Safeena, the Scoop director said that after meeting her, he found a little bit of stability in terms of relationship. Mehta divulged, “So that sort of helped slowly, slowly. It took time. I mean it was bumpy with her too in the beginning because she said, ‘Kitna peete ho tum (How much do you drink)?’ She pointed it out and it became a thing that I had to work on. I was not an alcoholic but I used to. I still enjoy it. But now I know that I should drink enough so that I can work the next day. My focus has changed now. I like my work now, since Shahid,” he shared.

