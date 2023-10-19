‘I was feeling emotional’: Kriti Sanon shares BTS video of getting ready for National Film Award ceremony

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently on cloud nine as she received the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi. At the coveted ceremony that took place a couple of days ago, the actress wore a beautiful saree and took her parents along to be a part of her memorable day. A while ago, the actress posted a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready for the event in New Delhi.

Kriti Sanon shares BTS video of getting ready for National Film Award ceremony

The joy of getting recognized for your work tops every feeling. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently on her all-time high as she was bestowed with the National Film Award for Best Actress earlier this month. Now, the actress gave a glimpse of all that went behind in dressing her up for the event. In the video, Kriti can be seen getting her hair and makeup done. After she dressed up in her Manish Malhotra saree for the event, she put on a little bindi to complete her look. In the clip, she can be seen saying, "When I was meditating, I was feeling every emo (emotional). Very very excited and very nervous actually. I'm a little anxious," she said adding that she hadn't eaten anything since morning but she's emotional.



Sharing the video, the Luka Chuppi actress penned, “Zameen badli nahi, toh aasmaan badal gaya. When we are in a moment, its very rare that we know that its gonna be one of the best moments of our lives.. yesterday felt like that! Had my loved ones around.. missed you Nups @nupursanon, Dinoo, @laxman.utekar sir and the team of Mimi! had them in my heart! Feeling so much Gratitude!”

Take a look:

About the 69th National Film Awards ceremony

The star-studded event that saw artists from across the country being handed out the awards happened in New Delhi on October 17th. Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. Additionally, Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham won the Best Hindi Film (Feature) award in the Regional Film category while R. Madhavan’s directorial debut movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the award for Best Feature Film.

