'I was getting repeated requests': Ayushmann Khurrana reveals listening to fans before sporting new hairstyle

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently absorbing the love and appreciation for his role in Dream Girl 2 which is soaring at the box office. Starring opposite Ananya Panday, his performance has grabbed eyeballs and his fans have flooded the social media with praises. Now, after having donned a female avatar and fashion in reel life for the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana has now experimented with style in real life too, though not with his clothes but with his hair.

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about experimenting with his hairstyle

In an interview with IANS, the actor spoke about sporting news looks, trying new hairstyles, and how grooming impacts his confidence. “I’m very into it when it comes to my personal grooming. I like to sport different looks and I love experimenting with my hairstyle constantly! For me, a good hairstyle adds confidence and that extra zing to a personality,” he was quoted saying.



Ayushmann further added that since his college days, styling his hair differently has been a passion for him. He mentioned that as an actor, he gets to experiment with hairstyles in his films as well and also gets feedback about the same through social media platforms.

Khurrana also said, “People are very vocal to tell me how they are liking my hair or what I should be doing with it! I was getting repeated requests to cut my hair short and to style it sharp. My social media has blown up with comments post my latest hairstyle.”

Ayushmann Khurrana shares photo with new hairstyle; fans react

In a video shared on Instagram by the Vicky Donor actor, wherein he can be seen singing the song Mai Marjawangi from his latest movie Dream Girl 2, he can be seen sporting short hair with shaved sides. Donning a clean and fresh haircut, the actor looks as charming as ever in his new haircut.

Several fans commented on the video with one saying, “Short hair Ayushmann’s back”, while another fan said, “Samajh nahi aa raha hai kya zyada khubsurat hai aap ya aapki aawaz @ayushmannk I am smitten with both (I can’t understand what is more attractive you or your voice).”

Dream Girl 2’s box office collections

Notably, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer has continued to garner the audience’s attention as it entered the second week and added 27.50 crores to its total box office collections. Stepping towards the 100 crore club, its total collection now stands at a whopping 90.90 crore.

