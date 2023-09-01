'I was making the film with older actors but...': Scam 2003 helmer addresses Saand Ki Aankh criticism

Saand Ki Aankh was one of the most well-received films of the year 2019. It starred Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as Prakashi and Chandro Tomar respectively. Both the ladies were octogenarian sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film and its performances met with critical acclaim. Now, its director is gearing up for the release of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story web series.

Tushar Hiranandani talks about Saand Ki Aankh criticism

In an interview with The Indian Express, Tushar was questioned about the criticism that was pointed towards his 2019 film. It stemmed from young actors playing the role of women in their 80s. The director responded by saying that he "tried and failed". He added, "People shared that I could have gotten old ladies. I never said it but I was making the film with older actors but no producer was backing it. That’s a problem we face as filmmakers while telling stories." Saand Ki Aankh was released on October 25, 2019. It also starred Prakash Jha, Vineet Singh, and Pawan Chopra among others.

Tushar Hiranandani talks about his recent show Scam 2003

In the same interview, Tushar also talked about the web series Scam 2003. Explaining how he bagged the show, Tushar revealed that he told Hansal Mehta he was out of work. Later on, Mehta offered him to helm the show. Both the producer Sameer Nair and showrunner Mehta gave him a free hand and told him not to take any pressure. Scam 2003: The Telgi Story chronicles the life of fraudster Abdul Karim Telgi. It stars Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi along with Shobha Khote, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa. It premiered on September 1 on streaming.

Telgi was known for counterfeiting stamp papers and went on to hire 300 people to sell those stamp papers to various bodies. Eventually, the size of his operation grew larger. However, things came to a halt after the police caught his operations. On January 17, 2006, Telgi and his associates were sentenced to 30 years of life imprisonment. In 2007, he was awarded another 17 years for a different case. Telgi's health slowly started to deteriorate as he was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and meningitis. On October 23, 2017, he died at the age of 56.

