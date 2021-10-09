I was neither getting recognition nor money: Raj Arjun terms Secret Superstar as the turning point in life

Raj Arjun played a crucial role as Zaira Wasim’s father in ‘Secret Superstar’ produced by Aamir Khan. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Raj Arjun spoke about nearly quitting acting till Secret Superstar turned his life around. He said, “I lost everything while asking for work. I don’t like asking for any favor in life from anyone. I felt shy asking for work. So when I took a step back, that is when Secret Superstar (2017) happened and changed things for me.” Raj mentioned that he was playing only a few scene roles in films and said, “I was neither getting recognition nor money. I don’t blame anybody for this”.

Speaking about his struggling days, Raj said, “I was trying to break the wall and the wall is invisible, so I was just throwing my hands here and there. It’s so uncertain. I was banging on each and every door. I remember I didn’t leave any stone unturned”. He further added, “I was very updated. When people used to send out photos, I had my CV. When people used CV, I was already on pen drives and would distribute it to casting people. When people got to pen drives, I was doing it on my iPad”.

Raj further mentioned that at one point he took a break from acting and said, “So then I took a break… main thahar gaya. I decided I won’t do these small roles which I was doing for 10- 12 years. As an actor, I wasn’t satisfied with that work, and I was doing just for the sake of being in the industry and because of the greed that someone someday will notice me and offer me something big”.

