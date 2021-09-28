I was offered Punjabi films earlier: Harbhajan Singh speaks on making his Tamil film debut with ‘Friendship’

Harbhajan Singh is one of the most sought-after cricketers in India. The spinner has garnered a lot of acclaims and has shattered many records on the field. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Harbhajan spoke about making his Tamil film debut as a leading man with ‘Friendship’. Harbhajan also mentioned that why cricket would always be his first priority. Harbhajan said, “I was offered Punjabi films earlier with big producers. I know a few of them they said ‘let’s make a movie with you’ I was too busy playing cricket, I didn’t have time to get into all this, I never thought about it.”

Further adding to it Harbhajan said, “I always thought this is not my cup of tea. Acting is also something people learn. I have obviously faced the camera on field, this is like live hai, chala raha hai, reaction aa gaya. Here you have to actually get yourself into that zone”. He further spoke about acting and said, “I honestly just went with the flow, thinking let’s just give it a try and see what happens. I never thought I will become an actor. My life has only been about cricket. Apart from it, I don’t think mere dimaag mein tha yeh karna hai, voh karna hai. If you don’t try, you will never know. After 10 years you might say kar lena chahiye tha.”

Speaking about cricket being his first priority, Harbhajan said, “I am today whatever I am because of the game. Whatever I got in life, is because of it. Aaj films bhi mil rahi hain, kyunki main aaj Harbhajan Singh bana hoon, na ki main tagda actor hoon ya tagdi shakal hai. Game has given me a name”.

