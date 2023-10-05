'I was physically groped by a man...': Neerja star Eisha Chopra narrates SHOCKING incident of facing abuse

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Bollywood actress and writer Eisha Chopra recently took to her Instagram and made a shocking post where she shared an incident of her facing abuse. Neerja star also informed that she was inactive on social media because of this incident and was trying to cope up with the mess. Read below to know what she shared.

Neerja star Eisha Chopra narrates shocking incident of facing abuse

A while ago, Eisha Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a 10-page story where she narrated an incident of her facing abuse. She started with, "Around 10 days ago, I was physically groped by a man I did not know, in a public place, filled with people. He was well-dressed, seemed erudite, and close to 70 years old. He came up to me and introduced himself and somehow mistook me shaking his hand, as an invitation to pull me in and take his own hands anywhere he pleased. I was a mess for days."

She further added that it all happened "very fast" and what she vividly remembers is how her body froze even faster. Eisha added, "And in that moment when everything had stood still for me, he was swiftly gone." She also shared her story of facing abuse for the first time as she stated, "I was 7 years old. Ironically, at the movies. Bang center of the middle row. His face, I remember very well. I still get the chills."

She captioned her post, "TRIGGER WARNING ABUSE In case you’re wondering where I’ve been. Share, if you feel it has some value."

Take a look at her post:

Chopra ended her note with, "I know we're all tired of this conversation. Trust me, I'm tired too. I know we all think it's getting a bit too loud. But let's consider this. Were you surprised to read this post? Then, it's not nearly loud enough."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

