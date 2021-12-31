I was in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez, I'm not a thug: Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been making headlines for a while now as the alleged mastermind of a $200 million money-laundering scheme that he allegedly orchestrated in prison, has stated that he is not a conman. Chandrashekhar's counsel, advocate Anant Malik, issued a press statement in which he questioned why the jail personnel who collected money from him are not being investigated. He also Sukesh questioned why ex-Ranbaxy promoter's wife Aditi Singh, who compensated him with 200 crores, was not being investigated. He emphasized that while a lot is being said about him, it is wrong for people to label him as ‘thug’ or ‘conman’ as he hasn’t even been convicted yet.

Sukesh said in an interview with ANI that he was dating Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and that their relationship had no influence on the criminal matter. Sukesh claimed to have served as a corporate lobbyist for a number of companies both in India and overseas. In his role as a lobbyist, he served as a link between corporations and state governments. According to ANI, he boasted of having good links with a number of political groups and business families.

The ED is investigating an extortion case for $200 million, and throughout the investigative process, the central agency has uncovered several startling details. Besides Sukesh's connection with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and a slew of other Bollywood stars to whom he sent lavish gifts, it has also been disclosed that Sukesh utilised a spoofing tool to contact his targets imitating government officials. Jacqueline Fernandez has previously been interviewed In connection with the case. According to sources, the actor was also duped by Sukesh, who pretended to be the owner of Sun Tv and sought her with a film proposal.

According to the ED investigation, Sukesh contacted Aditi Singh, whom he encountered in the jail while Singh came to visit her husband, from his barrack in Rohini Jail, posing as a government officer. He allegedly collected Rs. 200 crore from Singh after volunteering to help her husband get an early bail. All of this took place in his huge Rohini barrack, where he used to pay crores to jail officials who helped him run his scam.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar added in his statement that if jail officials received crores from him and Aditi Singh paid him $200 million, they should be investigated as well. He also stated that jail officials are pressuring and extorting him, but no action has been done against the policemen involved. Chandrashekhar stated that he will take the ED's asset seizure to court. He has previously claimed that he was being tortured in Rohini Jail.

