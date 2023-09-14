'I was too...': Avinash Tiwary on working with Kay Kay Menon in Bambai Meri Jaan; talks about playing gangster

With a stellar cast lead by actor Kay Kay Menon, Shujaat Saudagar’s Bambai Meri Jaan is finally up and running. The 10-part crime drama series set against the post-independence Bombay also stars Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary. In an interview, Tiwary spoke about his experience working with the senior actor and his role as a gangster in the crime drama series.

Avinash Tiwary shares his experience of working with Kay Kay Menon

It’s overwhelming to share screen time with actors who have an inspiring legacy. Avinash Tiwary also had a fanboy moment when he started working with Kay Kay Menon.

Sharing his experience in an interview with OTTplay, the actor said, “I remember reading an article about him ‘intelligent women’s man’ and it became like an aspiration for me when I saw him. When I met him, I met him like a fanboy. I was too awestruck initially. There was a subtle amount of fear and respect together which I think I was able to use as my part also when he was playing my father.”

Avinash Tiwary on playing a gangster in the OTT series

In the gut-wrenching crime saga, Tiwary plays the part of a gangster. Sharing more about his character in the series that has edge-of-the-seat scenes, the actor said, “I didn’t look at it as a gangster that I have to play. I always considered it to be a profession that he has in the show.”

Talking about portraying the role that has been played by many actors in the past, the actor said, “What was really exciting for me was to dwell into the relationship that my character has with his family members and the members of the office fraternity (gangsters). Those were the things that I wanted to dwell on and find the layers and see if I can bring some truth to the story of a father and son. And if you strip off the labels of the relationship away, it’s a conflict between man vs. man and their ideological differences. The crime, the gangster things are the backdrop when you see the show, which I found very refreshing.”

Bambai Meri Jaan also stars Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, and Nivedita Bhattacharya in the lead roles and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

