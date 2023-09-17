‘I was very angry at him’: Vishal Bhardwaj on fallout with Irrfan Khan and what rekindled their friendship

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Vishal Bhardwaj is an award-winning director who has delivered several blockbuster hits like Makdee, Omkara, Ishqiya, Haider, and several others. He also collaborated with late actor Irrfan Khan for films like Maqbool, Talvar, and 7 Khoon Maaf. In a recent interview, Vishal revealed his fallout with Khan and how they eventually got back together.

Vishal Bhardwaj on his fallout with Irrfan Khan

In an interview with The Lallantop, the filmmaker made a shocking revelation. He said that Khan refused to do his movie Ishqiya after his earlier film No Smoking, as a producer, was a major failure at the box office.

Sharing more about the incident, Vishal said, “We were making Ishqiya (2010), which Abhishek Chaubey was directing, and obviously, Irrfan had to be in it. We never used to think beyond Irrfan Khan and he had already agreed. So, when we reached out to him, he said, ‘Oh Vishal sir, I’ve given my dates to another film.' I asked him why. He said, ‘Your No Smoking (2007) flopped so I thought you won’t make another film now.' And we'd said no to a big female actor because she said I won't work with Irrfan because he's not a commercial actor. And we'd told her if you won't work with Irrfan, we won't work with you. Now, I'm laughing at it, but I was very angry at him. I said, ‘Films work and flop, but how dare you think that I’d not stand by my films.' I didn't talk to him, or pick up his calls for two-three years. Then he also stopped calling because I didn't want to talk to him.”

How Vishal Bhardwaj and Irrfan Khan reunited

During the conversation, Bhardwaj further divulged that after not speaking to each other for a while, they finally worked together in 7 Khoon Maaf. The director-producer said, “Nobody was saying yes to a character in Saat Khoon Maaf (2011) because he was a wife-beater. It was a complex character as he used to feel sexually aroused only by beating up his wife. It was such a terrific character and written by Ruskin Bond. Every actor, big or small, was saying no to that role. So, I thought if Irrfan was there, he'd have got this character. So, I called him but dropped the call after the first ring. He called back and asked me why I called him. I told him there's a role. He said I don't want a narration, I just want to work with you. So, from then, our friendship started again,” he added.

