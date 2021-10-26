I wasn’t scared of him: Mahesh Manjrekar on directing Salman Khan in Antim The Final Truth

Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the leading parts. In a recent interaction with ETimes, Mahesh spoke about directing Salman in the film and playing a cameo part. Mahesh said, “I didn’t want to act in ‘Antim’ but Salman forced me to do it. I prefer not to act in a film that I direct. Because you always feel you can’t see yourself right. You don’t know what you’ve done. But then, the role was a beautiful cameo so I did it.”

Speaking about directing Salman Khan, Mahesh said, “As a director, I’ve known Salman for so many years, we have done so many films as co-stars, too. Beyond films, I treat him more like a brother than a friend because I am always at his house. I am well aware of his capabilities as well. Directing him has never been difficult at all. In fact, this time it was much easier because I knew exactly what I wanted from him. The only thing I wanted was for Salman to say the lines and mean the lines.”

Mahesh further said, “Many a times, people enact their lines. I told him to believe in the lines and then say those dialogues. People tend to scream and shout their lines. With Salman, I didn’t face any such difficulty because I know him and he knows me. I wasn’t scared of him either. That helped a lot. I really loved working with Aayush, too. He is one hell of a director’s actor.”

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan reunite – SLB shoots for SK’s docu-series, Beyond The Star