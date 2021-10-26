I wasn’t scared of him: Mahesh Manjrekar on directing Salman Khan in Antim The Final Truth

Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:27 AM IST  |  30K
   
I wasn’t scared of him: Mahesh Manjrekar on directing Salman Khan in Antim The Final Truth
I wasn’t scared of him: Mahesh Manjrekar on directing Salman Khan in Antim The Final Truth
Advertisement

Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the leading parts. In a recent interaction with ETimes, Mahesh spoke about directing Salman in the film and playing a cameo part. Mahesh said, “I didn’t want to act in ‘Antim’ but Salman forced me to do it. I prefer not to act in a film that I direct. Because you always feel you can’t see yourself right. You don’t know what you’ve done. But then, the role was a beautiful cameo so I did it.”

Speaking about directing Salman Khan, Mahesh said, “As a director, I’ve known Salman for so many years, we have done so many films as co-stars, too. Beyond films, I treat him more like a brother than a friend because I am always at his house. I am well aware of his capabilities as well. Directing him has never been difficult at all. In fact, this time it was much easier because I knew exactly what I wanted from him. The only thing I wanted was for Salman to say the lines and mean the lines.”

Mahesh further said, “Many a times, people enact their lines. I told him to believe in the lines and then say those dialogues. People tend to scream and shout their lines. With Salman, I didn’t face any such difficulty because I know him and he knows me. I wasn’t scared of him either. That helped a lot. I really loved working with Aayush, too. He is one hell of a director’s actor.”

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan reunite – SLB shoots for SK’s docu-series, Beyond The Star 

Advertisement

Credits: ETimes


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹299.00 (89%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Deep Bass, 20hrs Playtime With Case, Ergonomic Sweatproof Earbuds, Noise Isolation, Voice Assistance - (green)

Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Dee...

₹1,018.00
₹2,499.00 (59%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

₹347.00
₹999.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
View All