'I will miss you forever': Mithun Chakraborty mourns Bappi Lahiri’s demise

Bappi Lahiri, who was fondly known as Bappi Da, passed away on February 17. The news left millions of hearts broken and his fans are finding it hard to come to terms with this harsh reality. Not just fans, the entire film fraternity has been mourning Bappi Da’s demise and many celebs have also penned emotional tribute for the music maverick along with sharing throwback pics of the late musician on social media. And now Mithun Chakraborty has also mourned Bappi Lahiri’s untimely demise.

Expressing his grief over Bappi Da’s demise, Mithun stated that he will miss the singer-composer. “Bappida, I will miss u forever,” Mithun asserted. To note, Mithun Chakraborty and Bappi Lahiri had collaborated for several movies. Some of their popular numbers include ‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai’, ‘I am Disco Dancer’, 'Dance Dance', etc and this jodi was often credited for introducing disco songs in Bollywood. While Mithun and Bappi’s reportedly relationship witnessed its share of ups and downs, the veteran actor, in one of his interviews with DNA, had even compared Bappi Da to renowned music director RD Burman. Needless to say, it is a heartbreaking moment for Mithun and the entire film industry.

According to media reports, Bappi Lahiri, who had even contracted COVID 19 last year, wasn’t keeping well for some time now and was even hospitalised for a month early this year. In fact, he was discharged from Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital on Monday, however, was hospitalised once again on Tuesday (February 15) after his health deteriorated following which he passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Also Read: Bappi Lahiri spoke to daughter Rema before passing away, had collapsed in her arms; Report