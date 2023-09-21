‘I will teach you all…’: Shah Rukh Khan lauds Andre Russell's dance moves to Jawan's Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has, needless to say, mastered the skill of acting. After delivering back-to-back super-hit entertaining gigs, Shah Rukh Khan’s hard work and efficiency level remains absolutely unbeatable. His fans have always been grateful to him for keeping them entertained with his innumerable flawless performances. Notably, the superstar keeps replying to his fans' posts on X and this time, he has reacted to a video of cricketer Andre Russell shaking a leg to Jawan’s Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Stay hooked to see how SRK reacted to the video.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Andre Russell dancing on Jawan’s Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter) on Thursday afternoon, the official page of Kolkata Knight Riders posted a video of cricketer Andre Russell rejoicing Jawan’s song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya as he was seen dancing to the song in the video. The team captioned the video, “Acing the #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya challenge in classic Dre Russ style! #KnightRidersFamily #JawanCreatesHistory #JawanTsunami.”

Replying to the same, the Chennai Express actor shared, “Now win the Cup on Sunday boys….and I will teach you all Zinda Banda Ho. Well played and big hug to all the players @TKRiders love you all.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has given the audience several entertaining gigs to binge on over the years. Starting from 1992’s Deewana to winning the hearts of the audience for over three decades, SRK’s movies have always been a treat for his fans. Currently, the actor is absorbing the love and appreciation showered on him for his latest release Jawan, which has been directed by Atlee and stars actress Nayanthara. Recently, King Khan also confirmed the arrival of his upcoming project, Dunki, stating that it will have a Christmas release, calling for a double celebration for all the SRKians.

