‘I wish I had more time…’: Vikrant Massey regrets not completing his education due to financial constraints

We all know that Vikrant Massey is an actor who has been making a huge impact in the Hindi film industry with his method acting and common man-inspired roles. From doing television shows to now featuring in theatrical films, he has moved a step forward with each of his performances. But, little do we know that by the time Vikrant got admitted to a college, he had already started working. Hence, he barely had enough time to study or spend in the educational institute. This resulted in him being just a graduate even though he wanted to get more degrees and create more classroom memories. Recently, the actor shared how his financial situation became a hindrance to his education.

Vikrant Massey on not studying further due to financial constraints

Not everyone is born with a silver spoon and is even fortunate enough to lead a life they wish for. Even though today actor Vikrant Massey enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and can afford to buy anything his heart desires, there was a time when due to financial constraints, he didn’t continue his advanced education. Massey, who is a graduate, wanted to study further. However, by the time he secured admission to a Mumbai college, he was already working. His monetary situation wasn’t good enough. Hence, he didn’t have the option to quit working and continue studying. The actor revealed that his college principal helped him complete his education.

He told ANI, “I wish I had more time for my student journey because when I was a student and got admission to college, I was already working. I could not spend much time in college but somehow, I managed to graduate. I have very few memories of the classroom.”

The Lootera actor further said, “My college principal understood my financial condition and supported me. I continued appearing from the college without any correspondence."

Vikrant Massey’s work front

Gaslight and Mumbaikar were some of Massey's movies that were released earlier this year. Currently, he’s gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 12th Fail. Talking about the film, the actor told ANI that it is inspired by millions of true stories. He said, “This is a big responsibility. The kind of stories I do are mostly the stories of common people and you will see the same in this movie. We create people's stories and try to be the language of the people.”

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announce first pregnancy in aww-dorable way: 'Baby coming 2024'