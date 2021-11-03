‘I would be a terrible agent of Alia Bhatt’: Soni Razdan on managing daughter’s career

‘I would be a terrible agent of Alia Bhatt’: Soni Razdan on managing daughter’s career (Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Actor Soni Razdan is currently enjoying the positive response given to her recently released drama web series, Call My Agent: Bollywood. Soni essays the role of a celebrity manager in the Netflix show, however, when asked if she’d be an agent to her daughter Alia Bhatt. The actress hilariously declined the idea calling it ‘terrible’.

In a recent interaction with The India Express, Soni Razdan expressed that she’d be a terrible agent to her daughter. The celebrity mother believes she would have completely messed up Alia Bhatt’s career. Soni Razdan said, “I think I would be a terrible agent of Alia who would have messed it up for her completely. Thank god, I am not her agent. She is really lucky. She got completely saved,”

During the same interaction, Soni was asked to share her opinion on one of the dialogues of her web series. In Call My Agent: Bollywood, one of the show’s characters can be heard saying, “Bollywood is finished”. However, Soni Razdan completely disagrees with it. According to her, the Hindi film industry is far from finished. She is also positive that all the stars, actors will continue to entertain Indian masses for years to come.

Soni added, “I’m a very positive person. Of course, there are issues because we have been hit hard during the global pandemic. However, beyond that I don’t think there is any chance that Bollywood will be finished. Never ever. We are always going to want entertainment. We love our stars, their songs and films. We love movies. I think we’re all missing movie songs so much, at least, I am. So, in my humble opinion, Bollywood is very far from finished.”

Speaking of her web series, Call My Agent: Bollywood is based on the French TV series namely, Call My Agent! Helmed by Shaad Ali, apart from Soni, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and Rajat Kapoor essay pivotal roles. Speaking more of Soni Razdan’s career, in the recent past, the star-wife has made quite a massive comeback in the showbiz world. She has been a part of projects including Raazi, Sardar Ka Grandson, The Verdict and more. 

