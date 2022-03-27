I would cast Virat Kohli, says Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji if he he ever had to choose a cricketer

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is gearing up for the release of Brahmastra for a few months from now. His passion project has been in the making for almost a decade now and will be releasing in September. The much-awaited film's promotions are yet to begin but the director and lead actor Ranbir Kapoor recently came together for a cricket event.

Appearing for the live stream, the duo were asked several questions. One such question was directed towards Ayan who was hypothetically asked about his top choice for casting a cricketer in Brahmastra. Without much thinking, Ayan replied Virat Kohli. Revealing why his preferred choice would be the Indian skipper, Ayan said, "All my answers related to cricket are always about Virat Kohli. Brahmastra needs a true superstar spirit, so I would cast Virat Kohli."

Apart from discussing casting choices, the duo also talked about their love for sports. Recalling his days of playing football with MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I have learnt so much from MS Dhoni during a football game. I have had the good fortune of playing a couple of matches with the entire Indian cricket team and they are such good football players. MS Dhoni is a genius."

He added, “I appreciate his mentality, demeanor and humility. When you talk to him, he is always listening to you and he will never speak extra. He is really a great guy.”

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be hitting theatres on 9 September.

