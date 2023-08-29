'I would dump him because...': Suhana Khan reveals the reason why she would breakup with a cheating boyfriend

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular and talked about starkid in Bollywood. The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, she enjoys a strong fan following on social media. Now, the young actress is gearing up for the release of her debut movie which is Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Suhana Khan opens up about cheating

In an interview with Vogue India, Suhana was asked about what her character Veronica would do if she found out her boyfriend was cheating. In response, she said that Veronica has "already got a long list of boys chasing after her. She’s going to be texting other boys herself.” However, in real life, she feels a bit differently than Veronica. "I would dump him because I am the type of girl who strictly likes a one-woman man,” she added.

Zoya Akhtar reveals the casting of The Archies

Zoya Akhtar spoke about her process of casting for The Archies. She said, “For me, when I’m casting actors, the essence of the characters is very important.” She further added, "And that’s what I look for in someone who comes to audition for a role. Is that essence there? You can manipulate everything else to some extent, but if that essence is not there you’re setting yourself up for failure. It took a lot of auditions to find the right cast."

The Archies is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre. It stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor too. Suhana plays the role of Veronica, while Agastya and Kushi are portraying Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper. Apart from them, the movie also stars Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi (Dot).

The Archies is produced by Tiger Baby Films, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. It will be available for streaming from December 7. The teaser of the movie was launched earlier this year and was loved by the viewers. Zoya recently directed the web series Made In Heaven season 2. Neeraj Ghywan, Nitya Mehra, and Alankrita Srivastava also directed some episodes.

