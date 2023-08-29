'I would have a nice…’: How would Suhana Khan react if someone was spreading nasty rumors about her

Suhana Khan is one of the most loved star kids in the B-town. The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Suhana who will be seen playing the role of Veronica Lodge in the Netflix film opened up about how she is way different from her onscreen character. In a recent interview, Suhana Khan revealed how she would react if someone spread nasty rumors about her.

In a recent conversation with Vogue India, Suhana Khan was asked how her character Veronica Lodge from The Archies would react if someone spread rumors about her. Suhana replied as Veronica first, “Veronica would say that people talk about her only because nobody is listening when they talk about themselves.”

Now when asked how would she react in real life, Suhana continued, “Well, I think I’m very different from the character I play. I would have a nice big cry about it.”

In the same interview, the star kid was asked about what her character Veronica would do if she found out her boyfriend was cheating. She said Veronica has "already got a long list of boys chasing after her. She’s going to be texting other boys herself.”

Drawing comparisons between herself and Veronica, Suhana said, "I would dump him because I am the type of girl who strictly likes a one-woman man."

About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor too. While Suhana plays the role of Veronica, Agastya, and Kushi will be seen portraying Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper respectively. Apart from them, the movie also stars Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi (Dot) in the key roles.

The Archies is produced by Tiger Baby Films, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Zoya also contributes as the writer, along with filmmakers Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre in The Archies. It is based on Archies Comics.

Meanwhile, The Archies will be available for streaming from December 7.

