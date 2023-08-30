‘I would hug and tell him…’ Sunny Deol reacts to VIRAL airport video of him scolding fan while taking selfie

Sunny Deol has been enthralling audiences with his recent release Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel. Ever since the film release, the film has succeeded in getting a great deal of attention. However, just a few days after the release of the film, a video surfaced online where the actor is seen getting irritated and scolding a fan at the airport as the fan tried to take a selfie with the Ghayal actor. The video created quite a buzz on social media with several netizens criticizing the actor for his behavior.

Sunny Deol reacts to VIRAL video of him scolding fan while taking selfie

Now, weeks after, the actor has finally reacted to the viral video and shared that he expects his fans to be more understanding while interacting with him in public and that he doesn’t have any ill-will against anybody.

In a podcast with popular YouTuber, Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor delineated on how the constant travel and physical strain stresses him out. Further explaining that constant travel and fatigue can infuriate him which sometimes fans fail to understand.

He said, “Sometimes what happens is that I am constantly running around. I also got a catch in my back recently, but still, I am at it and I have to go along with it. So many times it has happened that I am in pain but still have to keep moving.”

Deep dive into the strong fan connection

Throwing light towards his connection with the fans, he ascertained that it is obvious that fans love him and he too share that with them. Nonetheless, a lot of times when they are done with the selfie, they still just don’t move away. So, at that time, he doesn’t care if someone is recording him. At that point, “what I’m thinking is, ‘Let me carry on. Please try and understand’. There is an emotional connection with fans.”

Sunny Deol’s views on negative attention drawn

In addition to this, he was asked if such incidents bring negative attention and several taking advantage of these moments to target him. Sunny paaji maintaining all his cool stated, “Whoever wants to edit and present it like that does it, and those who are doing it are having fun, so let them have fun. I am not going to change because of that. I have not done something wrong.”

Furthermore he states, “I didn’t do anything wrong, and if I had, I would have told him (the fan), ‘I have made a mistake, please forgive me. At that time, my mind was in such a space, please try and understand.” If he ever meets that fan again, he said his reaction would be different. “I would hug him and tell him that I didn’t mean it.”

