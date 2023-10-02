'I would like to tell them...': Bipasha Basu opens up on fat shaming trolls post pregnancy

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became parents to their daughter, Devi, on November 12, 2022. Their focus has primarily been on caring for their new baby. However, Bipasha Basu has had to face criticism from social media trolls who have made negative comments about her weight gain after pregnancy. In a recent interview, she talked about these trolls and emphasized that their remarks don't affect her.

Bipasha Basu breaks her silence on trolls

During a recent interview with News18, Bipasha Basu, who became a mother through IVF treatment with the birth of Devi, talked about how she has gained weight after childbirth and the body shaming and negativity she has been experiencing. She said, “I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered.” Karan Singh Grover also shared his thoughts on the same and added, “As long as they’re watching us, it is okay.”

Bipasha and Karan, as first-time parents to Devi, stressed that their daughter is their utmost priority. Bipasha mentioned, “Devi’s my number one when it comes to everything and anything. Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her… Karan is number three, I’m number two and Devi is number one.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s lunch day out with daughter, Devi

On October 1st, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover went for a family lunch with their adorable daughter, Devi. Paparazzi spotted the family outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

The couple sported a casual look. Bipasha Basu looked stunning in a dress with an oversized shirt, white sneakers, sunglasses, and her hair down. Karan Grover on the other hand, looked handsome in a white t-shirt and jeans. Their little one, matching her parents, wore a pink dress with a blue shirt. They greeted the paparazzi with a friendly smile and happily posed for photos. HAVE A LOOK:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover frequently post pictures and videos of their daughter. However, they have decided to keep Devi away from the public eye. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and shared their pregnancy news in August 2022.

