‘I would love to make a film on Akshay Kumar’, says his Bachchhan Paandey co-star Kriti Sanon

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon have been in the limelight owing to their upcoming movie ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The cast of the film is going all out to promote their upcoming film which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi. Fans are extremely excited to watch the interesting pair on screen, and the film's trailer has already created a massive buzz on social media. On March 09, Akshay Kumar along with Kriti addressed a press conference. Even Arshad Warsi and the director of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Farhad Samji were present.

While addressing the media, Kriti Sanon was asked who's the one actor she'd love to make a film on, or a biopic on the real-life of an actor from the industry. Without taking any time, Kriti said her Bachchhan Paandey costar, Akshay Kumar elaborating that his life would be really interesting to translate on screen, given all the struggles he has gone through.

Akshay Kumar was quick to respond and said, “I am sure everyone struggles. And mine is no different. Someone asked me to write a book, but I feel there isn't a need.”

The trailer of Bachchhan Paanday showcased Akshay as a deadly gangster who loves to kill, while Kriti was shown as a director who wishes to make a film on the gangster. To note, Bachchhan Paandey will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The movie is all set to release on March 18, 2022, in theatres.

