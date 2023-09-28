'I would rather...': How Raveena Tandon reacted after being asked about Akshay Kumar's 'infidelity'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has always grabbed eyeballs for her fine performances in movies. While the evergreen beauty of the 90s has undoubtedly been a flawless performer and the same can also be depicted in her movies, she is also a doting wife to her husband Anil Thadani. Recently she opened up on how the husband and wife duo have not discussed their pasts with each other. She also gave a reaction on being asked about Akshay Kumar's infidelity, who the actress was in a relationship with, as per reports.

Raveena Tandon discusses infidelity in relationships

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, the Andaz Apna Apna actress opened up on infidelity in relationships. Stating the importance of faith, love, and honesty, the actress mentioned, “Every relationship, according to me, is based on faith, love, honesty and trust.” When she was asked about the same issue with respect to Akshay Kumar, whom she reportedly was in a relationship with, Raveena said, “I would rather not discuss that.”

Notably, it is reported that the duo were in a relationship with each other and were also briefly engaged in the 1990s. The two, who are known for their impeccable on-screen chemistry in movies from the 90s, had, however, called off their relationship later.

Raveena Tandon says she has not discussed the past with her husband Anil Thadani

During the interview, Raveena also stated how she and her husband Anil Thadani have not discussed their pasts and also recalled her first meeting with him. “He prefers not to discuss things that are probably very personal to him and his past and I didn’t want to poke, and neither do I (prefer to discuss)” she said and added, “We met and we started talking on August 4, 2003, and by February 2004, we were married.”

Raveena Tandon on the work front

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is set to star in Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) and the movie will call for a reunion of Akshay-Raveena as the two actors will feature in it. Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty will also appear in the film.

