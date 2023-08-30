'I would send...': Khushi Kapoor spills clever tactic to convince Boney Kapoor about coming home late

The much-awaited movie by Zoya Akhtar, titled The Archies, is getting closer to its release. On Tuesday, the release date for The Archies, featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina was finally revealed. This project marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor essays the role of Betty Cooper in the film and recently, the actress revealed that in real life, she is very similar to her on-screen character.

Khushi Kapoor reveals being very similar to the character she plays in The Archies

During a recent interview with Vogue India, Khushi Kapoor was asked about how her reaction would be to a situation where her friend borrowed her top and never returned it to her. Khushi answered the question by saying, she would do what Betty Cooper would do. “I think Betty and I are pretty similar in this case so I wouldn’t ask for it," she said and added, "I’d probably go out and buy a new one, though.”

When asked how she would react if her father, Boney Kapoor caught hold of her coming home late. Khushi said, “Betty would bake an apology cake. I would send a really long apology text.”

The Archies release date revealed

Recently, Zoya Akhtar took to her social media to announce the release date of one of the most anticipated directorials, The Archies. Sharing a new poster of the film, she wrote, “My Moovy My Groovy The Archies arrive on December 7th#100DaysToGo.” In the poster, Agastya is at the center with a guitar, while Suhana, Khushi, Vedang, Aditi, Mihir, and Yuvraj Menda stand on either side of him. The Archies poster is also displayed on a billboard in Mumbai, which also features a countdown timer for the days left until the film's release on Netflix. Fans are eagerly anticipating this 1960s musical, and Suhana shared a video on Instagram showing The Archies Gang's excitement as they saw themselves on the billboard.

The Archies group stood in front of the billboard and cheered, clapped, and hugged each other in happiness. The video was captioned as, “The Archies are all set to arrive on December 7th!!#100DaysToGo”

