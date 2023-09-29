'I would smack her on the back': Director Anil Sharma on how he made Ameesha Patel ready for Gadar

Numerous stories have kept coming about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha during and after the release of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023). Director Anil Sharma who directed both the films revealed many inside stories about Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrers. Recently, the director shared how he made Ameesha ready for Gadar, released in 2001. The actress played the role of Sakeena in the film.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Anil Sharma recalled approaching several prominent female actors of the era to play Sakeena in the first Gadar film. However, they rejected the director for various reasons. He eventually cast newcomer Ameesha Patel in the role, which she recently reprised in Gadar 2. Sharma revealed that the actress looked the part, but needed training in the performance department.

Anil added that he audited shortlisted Ameesha after auditioning 10 other newcomers over two days. Even though the director was initially concerned whether Patel would be able to pull it off or not, he decided to proceed with her anyway. He said, “She was as fair as the moon, which is what I wanted; she came from a rich family, which was also important. Yes, she had issues with her diction, but we could dub over her.”

Revealing how he made Ameesha ready for Gadar, the director further added, “She’d studied in Boston, she grew up in South Mumbai, she used to travel in a Mercedes and wear solitaires; how would she understand a woman from 1947? She wasn’t a bad actor, she was just raw, and she needed work. I didn’t know if she would be willing to put in the hours, but she’s the most hard-working, beautiful student. She would rehearse every day for six months, five hours a day, going over every dialogue and scene hundreds of times."

"She used to walk with her head held high and I would smack her on the back because women of that era had a slouched posture. Their mothers would also smack them if they didn’t walk in a demure manner," he added.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023. It is regarded as one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

