'I wouldn't call myself...': Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda on similarities with The Archies role

Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited movie, The Archies, is nearing its release on December 7. The film stars a cast that includes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The first day of the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023 featured numerous artists and celebrities who discussed their projects and various topics. The entire cast of The Archies, along with producer Reema Kagti and Netflix India's Vice President of Content, Monica Shergill, also participated in the event and the session was titled, New Kids on the Block: Meet the Gen Z of Bollywood aka The Archies Gang.

Agastya Nanda reveals about the similarities between him and his The Archies character

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, who will be playing the character of Archie Andrews in the highly anticipated upcoming Netflix movie, The Archies, was asked during the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023, about how much he resembles his character in the film. He said, “I wouldn't call myself a casanova. Something that we do share in common is our love for music, because it helps you deal with a lot of emotions and that's where we are kind of similar, and yes, I am definitely not a casanova.”

Speaking about his debut he further added, “I don't think you choose The Archies. It was Zoya who chose and we auditioned for it. Being on Netflix is such an exciting opportunity, being streamed in 190 countries at once. I find it so exciting. I couldn't have asked for a better team of people to work with. These guys over here have become my best friends and we hang out a lot, actually a bit too much.”

When asked about his role model, Agastya Nanda revealed, “My role model is my dadi, Ritu Nanda. She isn't with us anymore, but I have always aspired to be like her. She just had this warmth about her that if you were around her, you could feel like you could do anything. I wish to be like that, to give people around me all that positivity and love.”

About The Archies

The Archies, set to be available on Netflix starting December 7, is co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre. It stars Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. Suhana plays the role of Veronica, while Agastya and Khushi portray Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper. The movie also features Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi (Dot).

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recalls feeling 'extremely nervous' on first day of The Archies shoot