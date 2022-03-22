IB 71: Anupam Kher begins shooting for his 523rd film with Vidyut Jammwal
Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, which has become the most talked-about film. The movie has been breaking box-office records and gaining praises from the audiences. Anupam Kher has been highly praised for his performance in the film. And now, he is all set to begin his 523rd film titled ‘IB 71’.
Just a few hours back, the veteran actor took to his social media handle and unveiled his look from his upcoming film IB 71. The post also featured the high-octane action hero, Vidyut Jammwal. Vidyut will reportedly be seen essaying the role of an Intelligence Officer. Sharing the post, Anupam Kher wrote, “And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heartwarmingly humble @mevidyutjammwal! His company @actionherofilms produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind! #LifeOfAnActor #Movies #JoyOfCinema” The upcoming film is directed by Sankalp Reddy.
'IB 71' reportedly revolves around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. To note, this film also marks actor Vidyut's first project as a producer via his company Action Hero Films. Earlier, announcing his debut project, Vidyut took to social media handle and wrote, "I'm happy to announce my first feature titled ‘IB 71' as producer at Action Hero Films. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is the banner's first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment. I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessings and support. ‘IB 71' is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of team work and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being a part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you've hoped for."
Credits: Anupam Kher Instagram
