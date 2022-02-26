Ibrahim Ali Khan aces boy-next-door look perfectly as he gets spotted outside a restaurant; PICS

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan always remains in the headlines and even he hasn't made his big Bollywood debut yet, he already has become a hot topic, all thanks to his uncanny resemblance with dad Saif. The star kid is also the paparazzi’s favourite as they often click him in and around the city. Just a while back, Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother was spotted outside a restaurant in the city. It is no denying that he was a sight for sore eyes in his boy-next-door look.

In the photos, Ibrahim was seen wearing a white t-shirt with black jeans. He also threw a blue shirt to complete his look. He also wore a black mouth mask, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. However, Ibrahim did not stop by to pose for the cameras and went straight to the restaurant. To note, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently assisting filmmaker Karan Johar as Assistant Director on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Take a look at Ibrahim’s photos:

Last month, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted with television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari as they went on a dinner date. Their public appearance fueled the dating rumours. However, the two never responded to it. On the work front, Palak already won hearts through her debut music video Bijlee Bijlee opposite Harrdy Sandhu. She is now waiting for her big Bollywood debut as she will be seen in the horror film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

