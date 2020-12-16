Ibrahim Ali Khan: From acting aspirations to love for sports, all you need to know about Saif Ali Khan's son

While there has been no confirmation on Ibrahim's acting career, Saif Ali Khan recently dropped a hint stating that his son will most likely follow in his footsteps.

The young Bollywood brigade has already made a noise on social media. Star kids such as , , Agastya Nanda, , Shanaya Kapoor and many others have a amassed a massive fan following on social media. Even if they have chosen to keep their Instagram accounts private, several other fan clubs have been dedicated to them. One such star kid is Ibrahim Ali Khan who already has female fans going gaga over him.

While there has been no confirmation on Ibrahim's acting career, recently dropped a hint stating that his son will most likely follow in his footsteps. So, from his acting aspirations to his love for cricket and football, here's all you need to know about Ibrahim Ali Khan

Where it all started

SaraAliKhan/Instagram

Born in 2001, Ibrahim Ali Khan is the second child of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and actress Sara Ali Khans younger brother. He has grown up in the limelight alongside has sister and finished his schooling in Mumbai. While 19-year-old Ibrahim studies in London, according to sister Sara, the young gun may soon take up film studies in Los Angeles.

Modelling

Even though his academics continue, Ibrahim has already started modelling for designers like Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He also appeared on a magazine cover with Sara and you will probably mistake him for a professional model given his sharp jaw coupled with striking features. Ibrahim's modelling photos are also a massive hit on social media.

Love for Sports

While Ibrahim hails from a filmy family, his paternal grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi was a cricket legend and captain of the Indian cricket team. Thus, it comes as no surprise that Ibrahim has a keen interest in sports. He also hasn't limited himself to just one kind of sport and equally enjoys cricket, football, cycling and other games. Reportedly Ibrahim, who has been passionate and heavily invested in cricket, also was keen on playing professionally. He is often snapped in Mumbai in his cricket or football gear.

Acting Aspirations

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan with SpotboyE, Saif revealed that Ibrahim is 'prepared' to make a career in acting. He said, "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in."

He added, "He should (join Bollywood), he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do."

Fan Clubs

Even though Ibrahim does not maintain an active social media presence, his die-hard fans have already created hundreds of fan clubs dedicated to him. From unseen family and childhood photos of Ibrahim to his university pictures, fans keep an eye on Ibrahim's social media activity.

