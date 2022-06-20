Ibrahim Ali Khan and Arhaan Khan step out to enjoy weekend, get clicked in casual yet comfy outfits; PICS

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and brother of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the film industry. Though, Ibrahim has yet to make his entertainment debut, but that hasn’t stopped him from being in the spotlight. He is also the paparazzi’s favourite as they often click him in and around the city. Meanwhile, just a while ago, Ibrahim was spotted in the city as he stepped out to enjoy his weekend with friend Arhaan Khan.

He was seen wearing a black T-shirt teamed up with blue jeans and white sneakers. The star kid acknowledged the paparazzi and give them a thumbs up as they clicked him. Indeed, he nailed it in a casual yet comfy outfit as usual. On the other and, Arhaan Khan sported a black printed shirt and paired it with a blue baggy jeans and white sneakers.

Have a look Ibrahim and Arhaan’s pictures:

On the work front, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in the direction of the upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, while actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles. In a recent chat, talking about Ibrahim’s future professional career, Saif said that he is “concerned for Ibrahim’s future” and he is happy that his son is working hard. “I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Arhaan Khan is the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan. The duo got married in 1998. After being together for over 18 years, they announced separation in March 2016. The couple officially got divorced in May 2017.