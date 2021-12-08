Ibrahim Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu bond on Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, Soha Ali Khan drops family PICS

Veteran yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore has turned a year older today and she is celebrating this special day with her loved ones. Sharmila’s youngest daughter and actress Soha Ali Khan has flown to Pataudi Palace along with her daughter Inaaya for her birthday. Soha, who is quite active on social media, shared a slew of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories yesterday, documenting their journey. And now, a few moments back, she dropped a few more family photos on the gram, and it looks like Ibrahim Ali Khan has joined them too for the celebration.

A few minutes back, Soha shared a few glimpses of how the Khan family is celebrating Sharmila Tagore’s birthday today. In the pictures, one can see Sharmila, Soha, Inaaya, and Ibrahim having a gala time together. In the first picture, Soha is seen holding Inaaya as the little one gives a peck on Nani Sharmila’s cheek. While in the next picture, Sharmila, Soha, Ibrahim, and Inaaya pose for a wonderful family portrait. Sharing these pictures, Soha captioned the post, “Birthdays with family missed you @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu @saraalikhan95 @kareenakapoorkhan and all the others who aren’t on social media - yet!!”

Apart from the pictures posted above, Ibrahim also shared an adorable picture on his Instagram stories, where he is seen lifting Inaaya. The sibling bond is clearly evident in the picture. Soha also shared a few more glimpses of their day on her IG stories.

