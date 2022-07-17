Ibrahim Ali Khan and Mahikaa Rampal have a gala time as they party with friends; PICS

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Mahikaa Rampal are among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim, and Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa have not yet made their acting debuts in the film world yet, however, there’s no doubt about the fact that their lives have always been under the limelight. Whenever their photos hit social media, they go viral in no time, and fans flood them with likes and comments. Speaking of which, last night, a couple of new pictures surfaced on Instagram of both of them partying with their friends. Have you seen it yet?

Some time back, Ibrahim and Mahikaa’s friend Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram space, and shared photos from a party in London that they were part of this week. Mahikaa was seen in black tube top that she combined with a pair of black trousers. Her hair was open and she had flawless makeup on. Her photo was a part of a collage of pictures with other friends.

Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan, the star kid was seen dressed in a lose, black shirt, that he wore with a pair of black pants. Needless to say, Ibrahim looked quite handsome in his effortlessly chic look. He intensely gazed at the camera, as he posed for a picture with his friends.

On the work front, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in the direction of the upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, while actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles. In a recent chat, talking about Ibrahim’s future professional career, Saif said that he is “concerned for Ibrahim’s future” and he is happy that his son is working hard. “I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well,” he added.

