Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari twin in black as they get spotted together at a concert; See PHOTOS

Saif Ali Khan's Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is currently hitting the headlines once again. In January this year, the two stars were spotted together as they stepped outside of a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Soon after, Palak and Ibrahim's appearance together gave rise to rumours that they are the latest couple in B-Town, however, the Bijlee Bijlee fame denied the dating rumours. Now, yet again, the duo were spotted together attending a concert in Mumbai.

In pictures shared by Orhan Awatramani on his social media handle, Ibrahim and Palak can be seen twinning in black outfits as they attended American rapper Post Malone's concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on Saturday. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, and Ajay Devgn's nephew Daanish Gandhi were also spotted in the photos. Many popular stars were also seen at the concert including Kartik Aaryan , Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, and Malaika Arora, Armaan Malik, and Anusha Dandekar, among others.

Palak Tiwari on dating rumours with Ibrahiim Ali Khan

In April 2022, Palak reacted to her alleged relationship with Ibrahim. Talking to RJ and host Siddharth Kannan, Palak said that she was hiding her face because of her mother, Shweta Tiwari as her mother keeps a track of her through paparazzi photos. "That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 'my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else," Palak said.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's work front

On the work front, Ibrahim is making his debut as an assistant director with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Palak, on the other hand, will feature next in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.