Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arhaan Khan are all smiles in UNSEEN pics from sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Ki Kahani

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most highly-anticipated films currently. Ever since the makers announced the film, it created a buzz in the town. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in key roles and it marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy. For those unaware, Karan is returning to the director’s chair with this film after 6 years.

Sara Ali Khan's younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan assisted Karan Johar on his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now, some unseen photos have been circulated on social media. In the photos, Ibrahim and Arhaan can be seen all smiling with crew of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Check photos here:

To note, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Earlier, Karan officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!"

He further added, "Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023."

