Ibrahim Ali Khan asks 'aap logo ko kaise pata' as he wonders how paps get information; WATCH hilarious banter

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is soon to make his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ Sarzameen. The star kid often gets papped in the city attending various occasions, parties, and festivals. Recently, Ibrahim was papped after his workout session. He asked the paparazzi when his car would come and became flabbergasted when the paps answered him leaving him wondering how they knew about his whereabouts. Check out the hilarious video below.

Ibrahim Ali Khan wonders how paps get information

A video shared on Instagram shows Ibrahim Ali Khan getting papped after his workout session in the city. He was waiting for his car and asked the paps if they knew when his car would come to pick him up. Ibrahim asked, "Mera gaari dekha hai aap logo ne?" One of the paparazzi said, "Aa raha hai." Then, Ibrahim asked, "Aap logo ko kaise pata bhai? Aise hi?"

When a pap complemented his abs, Ibrahim was seen smiling and got into his car.

Watch the video:

Speaking about Sarzameen, the action thriller centered around Kashmir terrorism. The film also stars Kajol and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. It is directed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoz Irani.

Now, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the 22-year-old Jr. Nawab of Bollywood has bagged his second movie, even before making his debut in theatres next year.

We heard that Ibrahim is doing his second film with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The young actor will headline Jannat and Shiddat director Kunal Deshmukh’s next romantic drama, tentatively titled ‘Diler’.

An industry source told us, "Ibrahim Ali Khan loved the script and immediately gave his nod. It’s a very balanced, well-written love story that promises to take audiences on a ride filled with love and music. The conversation with Ibrahim has reached a final stage, and he will soon be signing on the dotted line. Ibrahim’s jump from thriller to romance also showcases his versatility as an upcoming performer."

