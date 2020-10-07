Ibrahim Ali Khan calls Kunal Kemmu ‘Tarzan’ as he shares his ‘expectation vs reality’ workout video

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Lootcase and the film witnessed an OTT release.

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Lootcase and while the film witnessed an OTT release, Amitabh Bachchan, later, showered praises on Kunal’s performance and he personally wrote a note for him. Later, an overwhelmed Kunal thanked Mr. Bachchan for the gesture. That said, we all know that Kunal is a fitness enthusiast and thanks to social media, he makes sure to treat his fans to his workout videos. And today, Kunal Kemmu shared an expectation versus reality video wherein he is working out on the monkey bars.

In the first video, we can see Kunal crossing the monkey bar from one point to another and in the second video, Kunal Kemmu's friend is seen trying the same drill but failed miserably. "Here is an example of expectation vs reality," Kunal Kemmu captioned the post on Instagram. And amidst a host of comments, it was ’s comment that caught our attention. Ibrahim wrote, “Bhaarat desh ka Tarzan…” Well, we totally agree with Ibrahim’s comment. Well, we totally love Ibrahim and Kunal’s camaraderie and the two are often papped at Kareena and Saif’s house.

Also, recently, on Soha Ali Khan’s birthday, hubby Kunal penned a heartfelt note for his wife and addressing her as his ‘dictionary’, the Malang actor wrote, “To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I’m out of words….”

Check out the post here:

