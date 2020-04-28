Ibrahim Ali Khan channels his inner Raju & Babu Rao from Hera Pheri & nails Akshay Kumar, Paresh’s dialogues

Ibrahim Ali Khan is turning into a TikTok star and in today’s epic video, Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother nailed Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s dialogues from their comedy flick, Hera Pheri. Check it out.

Sara Ali Khan’s brother and , Amrita Singh’s son, has found the perfect way to beat the quarantine blues at home with TikTok. The young starkid is surely turning out to be a successful entertainer with his hilarious videos on the app. In a hilarious twist, on Tuesday, Ibrahim nailed and Paresh Rawal’s dialogues from Hera Pheri by channelling his inner Raju and Babu Rao. Ibrahim’s previous videos too managed to go viral.

And it surely looks like the current one is bound to break the internet. In the video, we get to see Ibrahim turning into Raju aka from Hera Pheri and recreating the hilarious conversation with Babu Rao aka Paresh Rawal. The coolest thing about the video is that fans get to see Ibrahim nail both Babu Rao’s epic style as well Raju’s cute antics. Seeing the video, surely fans couldn’t stop gushing over the starkid and expressed their wish to see him in films too.

Ibrahim’s earlier videos with Sara and mom Amrita Singh went viral as well. However, the latest one is bound to leave you rolling on the floor with laughter. Meanwhile, recently, Ibrahim also shared a cute throwback childhood photo that has left netizens in awe of the young Pataudi. While Ibrahim is still studying, fans wish to see him on the screen soon. Whenever Saif has been asked about Ibrahim making his debut, the Laal Kaptaan star has mentioned that he needs to finish studying first and then think about what he wants to do in life. Currently, Ibrahim is making the most of the lockdown with his sister Sara and mom, Amrita Singh.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan’s take on Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s Hera Pheri dialogue:

