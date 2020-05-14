Ibrahim Ali Khan croons Khalid’s Young, Dumb & Broke in new TikTok video as his graduation trip gets cancelled

Ibrahim Ali Khan croons to Khalid’s song in his latest Tik Tok video; Take a look

Even before making his big Bollywood debut, has been ruling the social media. Besides his Instagram posts, Ibrahim Ali Khan has been giving us sneak-peek of his acting talent on Tik Tok. In a bid to showcase his acting talent, the star kid, to begin with, has been sharing a series of hilarious videos on Tik Tok. In one of the videos, Ibrahim showcases his expressions as they change from enthusiasm to boredom, as in the video, we see a machine beeping as messages keep flowing in and Ibrahim looks keen at the beginning, hoping they are from ‘someone special’ but soon looks bored the moment he notices it is from his mother.

Prior to this, Ibrahim had posted a funny video of him imitating Paresh Rawal and from Priyadarshan film, Heri Pheri. In another video, Ibrahim Ali Khan had posted a video of copying a Haryanvi man, whose wife had run away. And today, Ibrahim, who is in quarantine at home with sister Sara Ali Khan, shared a new Tik Tok video wherein he is seen crooning to Khalid’s Young, Dumb & Broke and giving us a glimpse into his singing talent.

Talking about the young lad, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently studying but sooner or later, as per reports, he will make his Bollywood debut, and talking about the same in an interview, father had said that Ibragim should join Bollywood as he is looking good, ‘better looking than I am!’ Adding, Saif Ali Khan said that Ibrahim is “a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

@iakpataudi Just want to beleive it’s true ... oh maybe I am a simp.... ##fyp original sound - iakpataudi

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan REVEALS who she stalks the most and it's NOT Kartik Aaryan

Credits :TikTok

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×