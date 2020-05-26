Ibrahim Ali Khan is dancing away his blues in new TikTok video despite the year 'getting turned away'; WATCH

Ibrahim Ali Khan had a hilarious take on not being asked for an ID when he is about to enter the club. Check out the new video below.

One of the many celebrities to join TikTok since India went into a state of lockdown have been star kids. and are leading that list as the two have been sharing some fun TikTok videos in their past time. While Khushi's videos with sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor have been a winner, Ibrahim's debut TikTok video went viral for all the right reasons. The young lad has now shared a brand new video putting his dancing skills on display.

Ibrahim had a hilarious take on not being asked for an ID when he is about to enter the club. In the video, the 19-year-old can be seen dancing and dishing out his best grooves. The caption on the video reads, "When you watch the year above getting turned away but the bouncer does not check for your ID. #fyp #nightlife #lucky #quarantine"

Check out the video below:

Earlier, Ibrahim had revealed in a video with friends how his trip to Spain was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had made his debut on TikTik in April and his first video became an instant hit among netizens garnering almost 1.7 million likes. He had also shared a fun video with sister Sara and mum Amrita Singh wherein the trio took a challenge and answered questions about each other.

What are your thoughts on Ibrahim's TikTok videos? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×