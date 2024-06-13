Ibrahim Ali Khan dons suited look in new PICS; fans can't stop gushing over 'Khoobsurat ladka'

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is popular even before his Bollywood debut. The star kid recently made his debut on Instagram and often gets compared to his dad for his uncanny resemblance. A while ago, he shared new pictures of himself which received lovely comments from fans.

Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like 'hero' in new pictures

On June 13, taking to his Instagram account, Ibrahim Ali Khan dropped two pictures of himself. He donned a green suit and wore a watch, looking handsome. His face card never declines as the star kid looks stylish in these pictures.

Sharing the picture, he only added a spade emoji in his caption. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Bowled over by his beauty, one fan wrote, "my man fr." Another fan commented, "Khoobsurat ladka" followed by a red heart. "Aag laga rahe ho," wrote a third fan. A fourth fan said, "Biggest distraction while studying." Others were also seen dropping fire emojis and red hearts.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari twin in black in new video

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been rumoredly dating each other for quite some time now. Recently, Saif's son was seen leaving his house in his car wearing a black T-shirt. Before leaving, he thumbed up at the paparazzi and smiled at them.

On the other hand, Palak Tiwari was also seen leaving her rumored boyfriend's house wearing a black outfit. She was in a separate car as we can see in the video.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's work front

For the uninitiated, Sara Ali Khan's brother worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film, Sarzameen. The movie will also star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Actor Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani, is directing the movie. Karan Johar is producing the film under the banner of his production house, Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, Ibrahim also has Naadaniyaan in his kitty. He will be paired opposite Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, actress Khushi Kapoor in the film. Apart from them, the 23-year-old star kid will also be seen in the tentatively titled film, Diler.

