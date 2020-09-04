Ibrahim Ali Khan drops comment on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Inhouse Picasso’ pic ft Taimur & we love their banter

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan.

When it comes to social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan never disappoints her fans because she makes sure to update her Instafam with her latest photos and of course, photos of Tim. If you browse through Bebo’s Instagram, you’d notice that she makes sure to capture every special moment of Taimur Ali khan and share with her Instafam and today, Kareena posted a photo of Tim, whom she lovingly refers to as her ‘in-house Picasso’. In the photo, the little muncking is seen showing off his new work of art and alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “Who's the king of the jungle now? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso…”

While in one of the photo, Taimur is seen holding a painting of a lion, in the other photo, he is seen holding a toy lion made of foam. Soon after, Ahuja and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left cute comments but it was ’s message that caught our attention. Yes, Ibrahim Ali khan left a comment as he was, just like us, enamoured by Tim as he wrote, “Tim”, and later, Bebo replied to Ibrahim as she wrote, ‘iggyyyy’. Well, this is not the first time that Bebo’s has showed us Tim’s artistic skills as earlier, on Ganesh Chaturthi, she shared a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesha that Tim made out of Lego blocks.

As we speak, Kareena Kapoor Khan and are expecting their second child, and the two had released an official statement confirming the same. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena,” their statement read. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside .

