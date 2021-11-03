Ibrahim Ali Khan flashes widest smile with Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set

Ibrahim Ali Khan flashes widest smile with Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set
Ibrahim Ali Khan has taken baby steps to Bollywood and before his big debut, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son is an assisting Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role as well as senior and veteran actors like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. 

On Wednesday, Ibrahim's photos with the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani crew surfaced on social media. The crew were all smiles for some candid photos which also featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Ibrahim flashed his widest smile as the crew all bundled up in their warm clothes posed for the photo.

While in one photo, Alia can be seen sitting in the center and is distracted by her phone. In another picture, Ranveer can be see striking his usual loud pose as he holds the group together. The photos were shared on Instagram by a user named LENN who also features in the pictures. 

Check out photos of Ibrahim chilling with Alia and Ranveer: 

There has been no confirmation on which film or filmmaker would launch Ibrahim. The young star kid, while being sure about making it big in the acting world, is first getting a hands-on experience with Karan Johar and testing the waters. 

Some other star kids who will be most likely make their debut in the next two years include Ahaan Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan among others.

