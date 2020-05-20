Ibrahim Ali Khan flaunts his cool moves as he grooves to Coldplay's Hymn for the Weekend in a throwback video

Ibrahim Ali Khan looks uber cool as he grooves to Coldplay's famous track Hymn for the Weekend in this throwback video shared by a fan.

Sara Ali Khan's brother has been entertaining the audience with his amazing TikTok videos amid the lockdown. Over the past few weeks, Ibrahim has been spending his quarantine period at home with Sara Ali Khan and mum Amrita Singh. Amid this, he has also turned to TikTok and has shelled out some fun videos while spending time at home. The brother-sister has also been giving major sibling goals with their hilarious videos and photos on social media. Talking about his quarantine period, Ibrahim had mentioned, "I'm spending quarantine, strengthening my bond with my mother and sister as we take charge of the household chores."

Recently, we came across a video of the actor's kid where he is showing off some of his cool moves. In this throwback video shared by a fan, Ibrahim looks uber cool donning a red coloured jersey t-shirt with white sporty shorts. The stud has paired up his look with a pair of yellow shoes. In the video, we can see a small glimpse of Ibrahim grooving to Coldplay's famous track Hymn for the Weekend. Ibrahim is seen flaunting his cool moves while holding a packet of chips in one hand and looks elated on doing so.

(Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan: From ethnic to casuals; Times when the millennial wowed us with his fashion game on point)

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara opened up about Ibrahim’s TikTok videos and his acting aspirations. Speaking about his acting aspirations, Sara said, “He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he’s gonna study in LA and he’s gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he’ll do it."

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's video here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×