Ibrahim Ali Khan flaunts his tattoo with Taimur; Says, 'only person I'd get matching tattoos with'

has kept his social media presence on the down low after going public on Instagram for a while. The young star kid on Wednesday arrived to attend cousin Inaaya's birthday party. The birthday bash was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan,Taimur, Jeh, Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr among other friends.

Now, Ibrahim has shared an inside photo from the party which was shared by Kareena on Instagram. In the photo, Ibrahim and Taimur can be seen sitting on cute little chairs and flaunting their matching tattoos. At Inaaya's birthday party, the siblings indulged in some fun tattoo painting and got themselves a matching tattoo.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ibrahim shared a photo with Taimur and their tattooed arms. He captioned it, "Only person I'd get matching tattoos with." Kareena reposted the image on her Instagram Story and used the GIF 'Big Brother' with a blue heart.

Check out Ibrahim and Taimur's photo from Inaaya's birthday party below: