Ibrahim Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as he goes shirtless post football match; fans gush over his 'hot bod'

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan recently was papped shirtless in the city. The star kid who has been grabbing headlines for the dating rumors with Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari was seen playing football in a Mumbai sports club. He was seen flaunting his toned six-pack abs during the rain.

Ibrahim Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as he goes shirtless post football match

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted shirtless at a football club in Mumbai. The video seems to have been captured after Ibrahim played football in a Mumbai sports club. In the clip, he can be seen flaunting his toned six-pack abs while carrying a white T-shirt. For the most part of the video, he is seen wearing only dark grey shorts.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video of shirtless Ibrahim was shared, fans were quick enough to react to it. He was seen posing with the fans as well. One wrote, "He’s been well raised by his mother.” Another commented, “How humble he is.” "Saif Ali khan 2.0," wrote a third fan. Another comment read, "Young saif." "90s Ka Saif Ali Khan," wrote a fifth Instagram user. Others were seen dropping fire and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was released this Friday, July 28. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. However, Saif's son has reportedly wrapped up the shoot of his debut as an actor but the details of the project are still under wraps.