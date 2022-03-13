Ibrahim Ali Khan gets injured while playing football, Abhishek Bachchan rests on the playground; PHOTOS

It’s a Sunday again and like every Sunday, the Football game is going on in full swing. Many Bollywood actors are spotted on the ground in Juhu. But what caught our attention was Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan lying on a stretcher. It looks like he was injured while playing the game and can be seen in pain. Another big name who can be spotted on the Football ground was Abhishek Bachchan who can be seen resting and sitting on the ground looking dapper.

In the picture, we can see Ibrahim Ali Khan in a blue jersey paired over black pants. He has paired it with white socks and white shoes with neon orange laces. He is lying on the stretcher as someone can be seen helping him out with stretching. The star kid appears to be in pain. Aparshakti Khurana comes to be by Ibrahim’s side and is seen comforting him. Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand can be seen sitting on the ground wearing the same coloured football dress. He has paired his outfit with a cap and has completed his look with a yellow coloured frame.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, he will be seen as an Assistant Director to Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. KJo will be wearing the director’s hat after a hiatus of almost 6 years. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be starring in this one. The team recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the film and fans are eagerly waiting to see the film.

Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand impressed everyone with his performance in Bob Biswas.

