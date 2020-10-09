Ibrahim Ali Khan is here to make all female fans' hearts flutter with his pool photo; Take a look

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently took to his Instagram handle to share a shirtless picture of himself and his female fans are going gaga over the still.

Sara Ali Khan’s brother is an avid social media user. He often shares pictures with his mother Amrita Singh, father and also with his sister Sara Ali Khan. Today, Ibrahim has taken to his Instagram handle and shared a shirtless picture of himself. Sara’s brother’s latest picture has made his fans go swooning. In the picture, Ibrahim can be seen chilling in a swimming pool and flaunting his sculpted body. However, his caption has stolen the show.

Along with the picture, Ibrahim wrote former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s quote. His caption read as, “If you’re going through hell, keep going. - Winston Churchill.” Soon after Ibrahim posted the picture, several fans started comparing him with his father Saif Ali Khan. One of the fans wrote, “Carbon copy of your father.”Another user wrote, “Good looking ibrahim sir” while another one wrote, “WHATTAA HOTTIEE.”

Take a look at Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan spoke about the bond with his three kids- Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur - with Bollywood Hungama. Saif said he shares maximum time with Taimur now, but he is equally attached to Sara and Ibrahim, who currently live with Amrita. He said all his three children have different places in his heart and he is always there beside them no matter what.

The post comes days after Sara appeared in front of NCB in connection with the drugs in Bollywood.

